'Radio is silenced'-Media colleagues, personalities pay tribute to Bob Mabena

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Colleagues, media personalities and ordinary South Africans have reacted with shock and disbelief to the death of Bob Mabena.

Mabena has been hailed as an icon and legend of broadcasting, after 31 years in the industry.

He has worked at radio stations such as Radio Metro and_Kaya FM.

Bob Mabena really paved the way for the likes of abo Skhumba and so many others, may his influence on those who live on flourish. pic.twitter.com/v3jNvn6U1q — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) August 10, 2020

Most recently Mabena worked as the breakfast show host at _Power FM _, where he was also the station manager.

Mabena also hosted a popular music show on tv in the 90s called Studio Mix.

In his younger days, the radio guru also had a brief stint recording music in the 90s with the likes Thebe Senganga and legendary footballer, Doctor Khumalo.

LISTEN: Get Funky - Bob Mabena, ft Doctor Khumalo

Oscar 'Oskido' Mdlongwa tweeted that he carried Mabena's passing with a heavy heart. While Thando Thabete said radio had been silenced.

I carry news of Bob Mabena’s passing with a heavy heart. The Jammer, you lived life & wrote your history. I remember Gumba Bash at MEDUNSA, when you & Dr Khumalo brought the house down with “Get Funky” hit! Lala ngoxolo. So hlala sikukhumbola 💔 pic.twitter.com/M14tirq8h3 — LegendLive (@OskidoIBelieve) August 10, 2020

The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Masandawana Family express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Bob Mabena. pic.twitter.com/zexT1J8GJD — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 10, 2020

Bob Mabena. He raised me in South African music. 💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/Hg9C6hjLb2 — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) August 10, 2020

Radio is silenced! This man for me is radio!!! Thank you for the lessons! Thank you for the dream! BOB MABENA! AN ERA 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LFYQHgy7kL — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) August 10, 2020

Power FM's chairman given Mkhari said: “At this stage, we’ve communicated with the family and we should be able to communicate further details as time goes on.”

On social media, South Africans have paid tribute to Mabena praising him for his contribution to broadcasting.

The Mabena family asked for privacy as they come to terms with his death.

