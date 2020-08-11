20°C / 22°C
'Radio is silenced'-Media colleagues, personalities pay tribute to Bob Mabena

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.

Bob Mabena passed away on Monday, 10 August 2020. Picture: @mabenabob/Instagram.com
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Colleagues, media personalities and ordinary South Africans have reacted with shock and disbelief to the death of Bob Mabena.

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.

Mabena has been hailed as an icon and legend of broadcasting, after 31 years in the industry.

He has worked at radio stations such as Radio Metro and_Kaya FM.

Most recently Mabena worked as the breakfast show host at _Power FM _, where he was also the station manager.

Mabena also hosted a popular music show on tv in the 90s called Studio Mix.

In his younger days, the radio guru also had a brief stint recording music in the 90s with the likes Thebe Senganga and legendary footballer, Doctor Khumalo.

LISTEN: Get Funky - Bob Mabena, ft Doctor Khumalo

Oscar 'Oskido' Mdlongwa tweeted that he carried Mabena's passing with a heavy heart. While Thando Thabete said radio had been silenced.

Power FM's chairman given Mkhari said: “At this stage, we’ve communicated with the family and we should be able to communicate further details as time goes on.”

On social media, South Africans have paid tribute to Mabena praising him for his contribution to broadcasting.

The Mabena family asked for privacy as they come to terms with his death.

