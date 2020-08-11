Mangaung speaker to announce special meeting date for Mlamleli vote results

A special council meeting was called on Friday to discuss the motion of no confidence against Mlamleli.

JOHANNESBURG - Mangaung council speaker Mxolisi Ashford is expected to announce the date for a special meeting to make public the outcome of a secret ballot over the future of Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli.

Earlier reports suggested that Mlamleli was voted out with the Democratic Alliance celebrating while the African National Congress (ANC) issued a warning to members who voted with opposition parties to oust the mayor.

There have been conflicting reports after Friday evenings Mangaung special council meeting.

Opposition parties claimed victory saying Mlamleli has been kicked out by 31 votes.

The ANC in the Free State also reacted warning members who voted with the enemy.

However, the Democratic Alliance celebration was short-lived after Ashford said that the results are still to be announced.

The speaker said he would convene a special meeting soon to announce the results maintaining that mMamleli was still in charge until he makes an announcement.

