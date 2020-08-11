Man accused of killing woman at Kraaifontein protest granted bail

Anthony van Jaarsveld is believed to have arrived at his place of work to find that protesters had torched a truck and were forcing their way onto the premises. He then allegedly took out his firearm and fired at the crowd, fatally wounding a 19-year-old woman.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a woman during a protest in Kraaifontein has been granted bail.

Anthony van Jaarsveld appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested after using his firearm when protesters forced their way into the trucking business where he works.

Van Jaarsveld is believed to have arrived at his place of work to find that protesters had torched a truck and were forcing their way onto the premises.

He then allegedly took out his firearm and fired at the crowd.

A 19-year-old woman was fatally wounded.

Today, Van Jaarsveld was granted bail of R1,000.

The case has been postponed until 29 October for further investigation.

The Bloekombos area has seen weeks of violent protests and land occupation.

Violence erupts every time illegally erected shacks are demolished by municipal law enforcement.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.