Mabena remembered as man who always made time for new talent in broadcasting

JOHANNESBURG - The broadcasting fraternity is honouring the late Bob Mabena, saying he remained constant and consistent on the airwaves.

Mabena died following a cardiac arrest on Monday.

The 51-year-old's sudden passing has sent shock waves thought the media industry, with many crediting him for launching their careers.

Radio host Alex Jay has recalled fond memories with Mabena.

“One of the really cool things about Bob is that he always made time for young people coming into the industry and we really are going to miss him. When I got the news last night, I cried. Rest in peace Bob Mabena.”

Mabena also recorded popular track get funky with soccer legend ‘Doctor Khumalo’.

Khumalo said Mabena had a significant influence on his life: “And this is a person who always strived for the best and was a person who would always tell you if you are doing something wrong.”

