LIVE: Des Van Rooyen to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile at state capture inquiry

Fuzile previously testified that in his first meeting with Van Rooyen, when he was finance minister, he was instructed him to appoint Gupta associates Mahomed Bobat, Ian Whitley and Malcolm Mabaso to his office.

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Des Van Rooyen is expected to cross-examine former Director-General at National Treasury, Lungisa Fuzile at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

Fuzile previously testified that in his first meeting with Van Rooyen, he was instructed him to appoint Gupta associates Mahomed Bobat, Ian Whitley and Malcolm Mabaso to his office.

He told the Zondo commission that he had been called to a meeting by Van Rooyen to be introduced to the three Gupta associates he had appointed even before being sworn in.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.