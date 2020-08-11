Leo Williams’s family wait to hear if he’ll recover after being shot in the head

Eleven-year-old Leo Williams was shot in the head when chaos erupted in the Laingville community just over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN – Relatives of a St Helena Bay boy was shot during a service delivery protest are still waiting to hear whether he will recover.

Community Leader Thyrone Williams has told Eyewitness News the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is currently gathering information from police and eyewitnesses about the shooting.

Laingville Community Leader Thyrone Williams said it's heartbreaking seeing the 11-year-old in a hospital bed with machines attached to him to keep him alive.

"He is a very friendly child. The whole community knows him because on Saturday's when the rugby club plays, he is the first one on the rugby field. We are very sad."

Williams accompanied the child's family to the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital on Monday, after doctors called them in to explain they are conducting tests to check for brain activity.

The boy was sitting inside his uncle's house watching tv when a bullet struck him in the head.

Williams said the house is situated along the main road - where residents had gathered to protest peacefully against poor service delivery in the area.

He said public order policing unit members arrived and gave demonstrators five minutes to clear the street before they responded with violence.

