Leisure travel slowly picking up again, says bookings provider

Online accommodation booking system provider NightsBridge said 42% of the bookings were made in the Western Cape. KwaZulu-Natal had 16% and Gauteng 13%.

CAPE TOWN - Leisure travel is now permitted within provinces and South Africans have responded positively over the long weekend.

An online accommodation booking system provider said that there were more than 9,300 online bookings across about 2,600 places of accommodation throughout the country.

Inter-provincial leisure travel remains restricted amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Managing director Theresa Emerick explains that these reflect bookings made at independent hotels, lodges, guest houses and BnBs.

She said that the data showed a preference for smaller accommodation options.

“Units that are a little bit removed from other places, smaller bed and breakfasts rather than larger hotels seem to be where people wanted to go.”

Emerick added that most of the bookings were for groups and only about 13% were for families.

Even though bookings had increased sharply, they were down 70% over the long weekend compared to last year.

