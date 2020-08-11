20°C / 22°C
Bob Mabena’s first manager Thapelo Thipe: He was always willing to learn

The legendary radio broadcaster Bob Mabena died of a heart attack on Monday, at the age of 51.

FILE: Bob Mabena at the 702 studios. Picture: 702.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bob Mabena's first manager at Radio Bop said the broadcasting veteran always showed compassion was willing to learn and always went the extra mile.

Mabena died of a heart attack on Monday.

His passing has come as a great shock to the media industry and to those who followed this career from a young age.

Mabena started off at radio bop under the leadership of former station manager Thapelo Thipe.

Thipe he said he spoke to Mabena just last week: “He would go the extra mile and each time after we had the show, he would evaluate performance that day. He would take such a time with great interest and he would always tell us what he would do to improve.”

Mabena recorded a popular track get Funky with soccer legend Theophilus Khumalo known as ‘Doctor Khumalo.’

Khumalo said Mabena had such a significant influence in his life.

LISTEN: Get Funky - Bob Mabena, ft Doctor Khumalo

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

