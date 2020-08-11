School nutrition: KZN Education Dept sets aside R50mn to buy 300 mobile kitchens

Authorities said this was part of efforts to ensure food for marginalised pupils is prepared in a safe and hygienic environment.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal education authorities say they have set aside R50 million to procure 300 mobile kitchens.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said officials have clear instructions to ensure that there was no irregular expenditure.

This amidst recent allegations of procurement corruption during the lockdown.

Mshengu said the mobile kitchen provision programme would be funded by money saved from the national school nutrition programme (NSNP).

“From the NSNP savings, we have realised that we were able to secure up to R50 million of savings and we have taken those savings to buy these mobile kitchens.”

Mshengu said he wanted all expenditure relating to the programme to be above board.

“I have directed the team that whatever they do or whoever they contract, they must try to negotiate prices so that they are market-related."

Mshengu said the programme roll-out will commence at the end of this month to ensure that all targeted schools receive mobile kitchens by the end of the year.

