Kraaifontein community calls for govt to intervene in housing dispute

Bloekombos has been volatile for the past few weeks as a result of these demonstrations.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein community has called on national government to intervene in resolving a housing dispute that has led to violent protests.

It's one of several Cape Town communities where there have been land grabs and unrest.

Linda Phito from the community advisory services in Kraaifontein said Bloekombos residents only take to the streets when officials move in to demolish shacks.

“If the law enforcement doesn’t demolish the shack of the people, it means that there won’t be any protests. But if the government continues to demolish, the protests will happen.”

They want national government to intervene to resolve the issues.

“This situation now is the situation that is out of our hands, meaning that it’s only the national government that can intervene and come up with a solution.”

Over the weekend, a 19-year-old woman was shot dead after protesters torched a truck outside a depot and forced their way into the business premises.

They moved in despite police presence and a man fired a shot.

He's appearing in court on Tuesday along with 13 others arrested.

