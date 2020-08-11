Khayelitsha community forced to live in sewage-filled streets amid COVID

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said many streets across the community were covered by faeces-filled water because the City of Cape Town has not been servicing clogged drains for the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community group said it was infuriating many residents are being forced to live with sewage-filled streets amid a deadly pandemic.

Tyhido said this was because two municipal vehicles were attacked during violent protests linked to illegal land invasions.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said children are most at risk of getting sick because of faeces-filled water running through the streets.

“Remember, Khayelistha does not have areas where children can go and play. They play on the streets and the streets they played on last week is filled with faeces and we are in the middle of a global pandemic.”

He said it's unfair that residents who played no part in land invasions or protests must now also suffer.

“We view this as an attack by the City of Cape Town to law-abiding residents because residents are suffering for the sins of the criminals.”

The City's Xanthea Limberg said following ongoing attacks on city staff and vehicles, the Water and Sanitation Department has devised a plan together with law enforcement and local councillors to ensure service requests can be attended to safely.

She said a number of the complaints logged in connection with the clogged drains have already been responded to, but Tyhido said his complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

