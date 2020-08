Hout Bay toddler (3) gone missing, last seen on Monday

Anothando Mhlontlo was last seen on Monday afternoon in Mandela Park.

CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old boy has gone missing in Hout Bay.

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner said: “He was wearing a navy-blue and white top and red and white pants and red boots. He has not been seen since.”

Police have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts

to come forward.

