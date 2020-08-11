Gift of the Givers contributes R1 million to relief efforts in Lebanon

Lebanon’s capital city was rocked by the blast at its port last week that killed more than 160 people, injured around 6,000, and displaced about 300,000 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organisation, Gift of the Givers, has donated R1 million towards relief for victims of the Beirut blast.

Lebanon’s capital city was rocked by the blast at its port last week that killed more than 160 people, injured around 6,000, and displaced about 300,000 people.

The Gift of the Givers had since distributed food, clothing and medical supplies.

The founder of Gift of the Givers Foundation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said that under normal circumstances they would have sent in search and rescue teams, but due to a surge in coronavirus infections in South Africa they could not take away frontline medical personnel.

“The Gift of the Givers has decided to intervene in Lebanon, but it’s not the conventional intervention that we normally do. We are not sending medical teams, search and rescue teams, and equipment. All our personnel are required in South Africa to deal with COVID-19 as we have the fifth-highest rate of infection in the world,” Sooliman said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.