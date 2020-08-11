Fuzile tells Zondo Inquiry he never thought Van Rooyen was appointed by Guptas

Former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday that it dawned on him when Des van Rooyen arrived with advisors of Indian descent at the department after his appointment as finance minister.

JOHANNESBURG – Former National Treasury Director-General (DG) Lungisa Fuzile on Monday said that he did not perceive Des van Rooyen to be a minister allegedly appointed by the controversial Gupta family - until he actually arrived with advisers as Enoch Godonwana said he would.

Deputy Chief Justice and the commission’s chairperson, Raymond Zondo, allowed Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he could testify at the commission.

Fuzile said that he was informed by Godongwana, the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, about the appointment.

“If he arrived on his own [to the department], Enoch would have been proven wrong…. Needless to say, he actually arrived with advisors,” Fuzile said.

Van Rooyen is expected to speak on the appointments that he made during his short stint at Treasury in December 2015.

In 2018, Fuzile testified at the commission that Van Rooyen instructed him to appoint Gupta associate Mohammed Bobat and Ian Whitley as advisor and chief of staff, respectively.

