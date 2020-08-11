De Ruyter: Eskom may not be able to recover all the funds from ex-execs, Guptas

However, he said that the power utility would continue pursuing former board members to recover about R3.8 billion.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom may not be able to recoup all the funds it's claiming from former executives and the Gupta family.

So said CEO Andre de Ruyter, who on Tuesday briefed the Cape Town Press Club.

Last week, the Special Investigating Unit and Eskom approached the Pretoria High Court seeking to recover funds from former board members and officials.

They are accused of diverting more than R3 billion from Eskom to help the Gupta family to acquire Optimum Coal, which supplied the Hendrina power station.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the company was working with law enforcement agencies to prevent those implicated from spending what it believes are ill-gotten gains.

"We are working with, amongst others, the asset forfeiture unit as well as our own legal advisers to prepare what is known as anti-dissipation orders and that tries to prevent people from spending ill-gotten gains before we can recover them."

But De Ruyter said that it might be difficult to reclaim the entire amount.

"Will we be able to recover all of the R3 billion? Probably not. I suspect a significant amount of the money has already been spent."

