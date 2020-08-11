CT taxi driver who killed traffic cop in hit-and-run appears in court

Traffic officer Deon Sampson, aged 46, was run over in Lingelethu on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver has appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court in connection with the murder of a City of Cape Town traffic officer.

The incident occurred in Lingelethu on Friday night.

He and colleagues were on routine roadblock duties when they flagged down a taxi.

While checking the vehicle's licence disc, the driver accelerated and Sampson was dragged a few hundred metres along Spine Road.

The other officers opened fire when the taxi driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, refused to stop.

Earlier that same day, a provincial traffic officer was shot and wounded in an apparent robbery in George.

She’s recovering from a neck wound and has been moved from ICU to a general ward.

The alleged shooter was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

