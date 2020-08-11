Court rules VBS report findings against ANC's Daniel Msiza unconstitutional

The court has declared that the findings made by Motau against Msiza were prejudicial and unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has set aside the findings made by Advocate Terry Motau in his VBS Great Heist report against former African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Treasurer Daniel Msiza.

Msiza took the report on review in 2018 after being implicated in the looting of almost R2 billion from VBS.

The High Court judgment is damning against Motau and his findings against Msiza.

It’s ruled that all findings made by Motau against Msiza are reviewed and set aside. The court has also found that Motau’s failure to afford Msiza an opportunity to be heard during the investigation is unconstitutional and violated Msiza’s rights.

Motau, in his report, had suggested that Msiza was the kingpin who used his political connections for financial gain in the VBS scandal.

Msiza maintained his innocence and called this a smear campaign.

The court has also ordered Motau to make a public written apology to Msiza.

