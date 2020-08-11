Dodgy cops get stern warning from new IPID boss Jennifer Ntlatseng

Ntlatseng, who is the first woman to occupy the position, said she would ring in a new era where the police watchdog turns the tide on officers involved in criminal activities.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Jennifer Ntlatseng said she wants to come down hard on corrupt police officers abusing their power and position.

Ntlatseng, who is the first woman to occupy the position, said she would bring in a new era where the police watchdog turns the tide on officers involved in criminal activities.

She said she has political support.

“One of the key things I will be starting with is corruption within the police service. This will also include police officers who are corrupt outside of the institution. With police officers, you find they are on the payroll of drug lords.”

Ntlatseng has assured the public that this was not just tough talk.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.