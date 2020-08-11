Bob Mabena's Power FM co-host Faith Mangope pays tribute to his legacy

Mabena passed away after a cardiac arrest on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - As the broadcasting industry continued to honour legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena, his Power FM breakfast co-host Faith Mangope on Tuesday said he had left behind an excellent legacy.

The 51-year-old’s sudden passing has sent shock waves thought the media industry, with many crediting him for launching their careers.

Mangope said that she had learned a lot from working with the veteran broadcaster.

“Bob was also a very close friend. He was an individual who was always first to put up his hand to assist in any way that he could, whether it’s fixing something for you or it’s advising you or encouraging you; he was an individual who was so always present at all times with all things,” she said.

My radio partner, my friend, my colleague..The Legend, you are forever loved. Rest in Power Kgomotso ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2RkFhc5hdg — Faith Mangope (@FaithMangope) August 11, 2020

