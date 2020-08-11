Back to school for over 90,000 Gr 7 pupils in the Western Cape

The president last month announced pupils across the country, excluding grade seven and matric pupils, would go on a four-week break due to fears over COVID-19 outbreaks.

CAPE TOWN - Grade seven pupils returned to the classroom after a two-week break on Tuesday.

The president last month announced pupils across the country, excluding grade seven and matric pupils, would go on a four-week break due to fears over COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Western Cape Education Department’s Kerry Mauchline said: “We have around 93,000 grade seven learners registered in their final year of primary school. It’s very important that they have the opportunity to get back to school, so that they can have the opportunity to move to high school next year. We wish them well and hope they’re excited to be back.”

Matriculants were on a break for a week. They returned to school last Monday to knuckle down for their final exams amid a disrupted school calendar due to the pandemic.

The remaining grades will be phased in during the rest of this month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.