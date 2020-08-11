Armed robber killed in shootout with CT police after heist at Somerset West mall

The suspect was one of five gunmen who robbed a jewellery store at Somerset Mall.

CAPE TOWN - An armed robber has been killed in a shootout with police on the N2 highway.

Another has been wounded and a third has been arrested.

The gang of five hit the jewellery store at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

It’s understood that they held employees at gunpoint and fled with jewellery.

Mall security responded and managed to arrest a 30-year-old man from Crossroads. His four accomplices fled in a white Audi.

Police gave chase on the N2 highway and a shootout ensued.

One of the robbers was shot dead and another was wounded.

Two managed to evade arrest as they fled on foot. A firearm and some jewellery items were recovered in the getaway car.

