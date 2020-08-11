ANC’s Daniel Msiza feels vindicated by court ruling on VBS report – lawyer

Msiza said he was happy the court sided with him in finding that Advocate Terry Motau had violated his rights with regards to his report on the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo treasurer Daniel Msiza said that Tuesday’s Pretoria High Court judgment showed that no one could trample on the rights of others and get away with it.

The court found that Motau did not offer him a right of reply before releasing The Great Bank Heist report. It found that Motau failed procedurally and should apologise to Msiza.

Msiza said that he saw the High Court ruling as a victory and it confirmed the supremacy of the judiciary. His lawyer Joseph Maluleke said that his client was treated unfairly by Motau, which led to his reputation being tarnished.

“He was subjected to a number of negative media coverage. He has won the case because it was the right thing to do to approach the court and to vindicate his rights,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke said that Motau had the law on his side but chose not to follow it.

“Motau had the power to even have our client arrested… and he elected not to do that,” he said.

Maluleke said that Msiza would never shy away from proving his innocence in relation to the VBS bank looting scandal.

