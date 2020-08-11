2 suspects in court for separate attacks on CT traffic officers

A taxi driver will appear in the dock at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court for the death of officer Deon Sampson, while another suspect appears in court for shooting a George traffic officer.

CAPE TOWN – Two suspects are expected in court on Tuesday morning in connection with two separate attacks on traffic officers in the province.

Both incidents occurred on Friday.

A taxi driver will appear in the dock at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court for the death of a Cape Town traffic services officer.

Deon Sampson was run over allegedly by the man in Lingelethu on Friday night.

Sampson and his colleagues were manning a roadblock when they flagged down a taxi.

While checking the vehicle's license disc, the driver accelerated and Sampson was dragged several hundred metres.

The other officers opened fire when the driver – who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol – refused to stop.

Earlier that same day, a provincial traffic officer was shot in the neck in George in an apparent robbery.

It’s believed the woman’s attackers wanted to take her service pistol.

The official is still recovering in hospital.

