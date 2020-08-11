16 police officers arrested at OR Tambo drug bust to appear in court

They were arrested at the weekend after a lengthy investigation by the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - 16 police officers arrested in a drug bust at the OR Tambo International Airport are expected to appear in court on Tuesday facing over 200 charges.

They were arrested at the weekend after a lengthy investigation by the Hawks.



The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said they allegedly dealt in narcotics seized from drug mules.

“They are facing 233 counts ranging from racketeering, theft, dealing in drugs and defeating the ends of justice.”

A seventeenth suspect is in isolation due to COVID-19.

In a separate matter, 13 Tshwane metro police officers have been arrested on corruption charges and are expected to appear in various courts in the city on Tuesday.

They were arrested on Frida- in operation Bunny, which seeks to clean out the rot at the metro police department.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.