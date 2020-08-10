Unban the booze, 'we can cope with COVID-19 and trauma upsurge' – WC Health

Premier Alan Winde wants the ban scrapped, saying there was now enough space in ICU wards. The province now has a 69% bed capacity including field hospitals.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Health Department says it has built up enough capacity to deal with the consequences resulting from lifting the ban on liquor sales.

Premier Alan Winde wants the ban scrapped, saying there was now enough space in ICU wards.

The ban was re-imposed just over four weeks ago to again try to free up beds in trauma units.

The province now has a 69% bed capacity including field hospitals.

Provincial health chief of operations, doctor Saadiq Kariem, said the province's COVID-19 burden is diminishing.

“From the department of health perspective, we are actually quite confident we are coming off our peak, our numbers are coming down. We can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and the upsurge in trauma again.’

As at Monday, 9 August 2020, South Africa had reported 198 new COVID-19 related fatalities in the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the total number of deaths to 10,408.

According to the health department 6, 670 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, which brought the confirmed cumulative number of infections to 559, 858.

Gauteng took over from the Western Cape as the pandemic epicentre, and last week Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said it appeared the two provinces and the Eastern had reached their peak.

Mkhize warned that the country was not quite out of the woods, adding that a second wave of increased infection rates may still happen.

The Health Minister encouraged South Africans to continue practicing good hand hygiene by washing and sanitising their hands, and keeping to the social distancing measures that have been put in place.

