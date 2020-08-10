Suspect due in court after wounding traffic officer in George

It’s believed the official’s attackers wanted to take her service pistol.

CAPE TOWN - A provincial traffic officer shot and wounded during an apparent robbery in George is still recovering in hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday morning.

She was hit in the neck.

The Western Cape Transport Department’s Jandre Bakker said: “We are grateful to report that the officer is out of ICU and has been placed in a general ward following her shooting on Friday. Trauma counselling has been arranged for the other staff. The suspect is set to appear in court tomorrow.”

