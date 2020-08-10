Streets of Khayelitsha ‘covered in sewage’

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said a foul stench hung in the air, as faeces filled water had flooded many streets across the community for days.

CAPE TOWN - The streets of Khayelitsha are covered in sewage.

That’s according to the Khayelitsha Development Forum which says it's because the City of Cape Town has not been servicing clogged drains.

The forum said that had been the case since two municipal vehicles were attacked during violent protests about two weeks ago.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said a foul stench hung in the air, as faeces filled water had flooded many streets across the community for days.

He said it was unfair that law abiding residents had to suffer, because a handful of criminals attacked municipal workers and their property.

Tyhido said he offered to personally escort city staff through the community to complete their work.

The City’s Xanthea Limberg said there had been ongoing attacks on staff and vehicles, which made the area unsafe to access in response to service requests.

She said the Water and Sanitation Department had put together an action plan with the help of Law Enforcement and local councillors to ensure service requests can be attended to safely.

Limberg added the department had already responded to some of the complaints, many of which were only logged last night.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.