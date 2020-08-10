Stats SA hopes to reach 300k households in first-ever digital census trial

South Africa is due to roll out its first digital census next year, which will require respondents to register online and through social media platforms.

JOHANNESBURG – Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the country has been consistently improving its data-collection capabilities.

Statistics South Africa is gearing to launch a trial of its first-ever digital census on Monday.

The body hopes to interact with 300,000 so it can gather data from at least a million people in the country.

Maluleke said while this is an exciting first, there are also limitations.

"We will use a multi-modal approach; meaning that for difficult and hard to reach areas in the census, we will still go and used paper-based [data collection]. But it will depend on a lot of things if the COVID-19 environment subsides.”

