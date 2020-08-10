Justice for Rev Dolley-Major–CT civil groups refused to celebrate Women’s Day

A group of women instead, protested outside the residence of Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Bishopscourt on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town organisations have refused to celebrate Women's Day, saying the scourge of gender-based violence continues to plague communities.'

They are calling for action from the church over the Reverend June Dolley-Major, an Anglican priest who was raped allegedly by a priest in 2002.

Along the gates and fence of the archbishop's residence hung a string of underwear.

Stuck on the material were small posters with a picture of Reverend June Major calling for justice.

The women, who braved the cold and rain refused to celebrate Women's Day saying violence continues as normal in society without 'urgent' interventions by the President.

Major said she waited 18 years and for 18 years the institution has silenced her.

“My perpetrator continues to minister in a church that has women and children as well. I want justice, I have heard nothing from the Grahamstown officials to that effect.”

Lucinda Evans of Philisa Abafazi Bethu said they were demanding the suspension of the priest the fast-track of an investigation and they, more importantly, want to know what happened to the case docket in Grahamstown years ago.

“One of the questions, when she reported, was what underwear was, she wearing. Now, the underwear is symbolic for the 18 years of waiting. June takes the form of many other women in this country that has to wait for justice.”

