SA special envoys get red carpet welcome in Zim amid tensions

The envoys are in Zimbabwe to gather information on that country's rising political tensions, which have seen a number of government opponents arrested or go into hiding.

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa is meeting with a group of envoys sent to Zimbabwe by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former deputy president and speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, and former Cabinet ministers Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatlhodi had their hands sanitised and their temperatures taken on the red carpet.

S.A President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoys Sydney Mufamadi, Baleka Mbete, Adv Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Ambassador Ndumiso Ntshinge have arrived @ State House, Harare for a meeting with the illegimate President Emmerson Mnangagwa& later will meet Adv President Chamisa.#Time4DemoNow pic.twitter.com/vOv3MyaKfd — JobWiwaSikala (@JobWiwaSikala) August 10, 2020

They were later photographed sitting and talking with Mnangagwa inside the State House.

The world’s attention has been on Zimbabwe in the wake of last month’s foiled anti-corruption protests.

There’ve been several high-profile arrests in connection with those protests, and today the opposition MDC Alliance said at least 30 of its members had fled their homes out of fear.

In a speech earlier on Monday, Mnangagwa said the allegations of rights abuses made against his government were “divisive falsehoods”.

