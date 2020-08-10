SA Council of churches to 'mobilse’ societal response against corruption

Over the past few weeks, allegations around the looting of COVID-19 emergency funding have been levelled against senior ANC members and various private companies.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and various other organisations say they will mobilise a comprehensive societal response against corruption this week.

Over the past few weeks, allegations around the looting of COVID-19 emergency funding have been levelled against senior African National Congress members and various private companies.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said with each allegation, the trust deficit between the State and citizens widens and this is a massive setback for the country's integrity and post-pandemic economic landscape.

The South African Council of Churches and partner organisations including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and the Nelson Mandela Foundation are calling on South Africans to act against corruption.

In the coming week, these organisations will work with other formations, academics, and legal experts to fight against corruption.

They plan to reopen the Unburdening Panel for whistleblowers and public servants to report corruption among other initiatives.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said for the state the window of opportunity to hold the culprits in its ranks accountable, regardless of who they are is closing

It said South Africa seems stuck in a generational rut and instead of acting against the corrupt, over the years, systems and individuals have been compromised and the state and governing party have become increasingly factionalised.

