Ramaphosa: We will speed up process of giving women access to land

During his Women’s Day address on Sunday, Ramaphosa said government had resolved to set aside 40% of public procurement to women owned- businesses in a bid to achieve equality.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that government departments will now have to give reports on the percentage of women awarded tenders for public procurement.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s national strategic plan aims to promote women’s economic inclusion to make women more financially independent in a bid to reduce their vulnerability to gender-based violence.

The president said the decision to set aside 40% of public procurement to women-owned businesses was part of the action to expand the access of women to economic opportunity.

“We now expect national departments to monitor and report on how many women have participated in each public procurement process. They will have to develop clear plans on how they will broaden women’s participation over the next 12 months.”

He said government had also agreed on action to speed up the process of giving women access to productive assets, such as land.

“We must ensure that women subsistence and small-scale farmers continue to receive support beyond the lockdown. At the same time, we will be calling on AU member states to put policies in place to increase women's ownership of land to 30%. Our fourth action is to ensure that women are safe from gender-based violence in the workplace.”

He added: “The third action is to speed up the process of giving women access to productive assets, such as land. We will ensure that our own land reform process favours all historically disadvantaged people - including women - in getting land and the means to farm it.”

Ramaphosa said government would engage the financial sector to strengthen efforts to make financial services accessible and affordable for women.

“Lack of access to financial services and digital identification limits their ability to conduct business. Under Generation Equality, we will be supporting AU member states in their drive to adopt digital IDs. We will engage the financial sector to strengthen efforts to make financial services accessible and affordable for women in South Africa.”

WATCH: National Women's Day address by President Cyril Ramaphosa

