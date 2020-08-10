Mkhize denies owning PPE company, warns public against spreading misinformation

In a statement, the health ministry has responded to the allegations made on social media linking Mkhize to the unknown entity.

JOHANNESBURG –Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied claims that he owns personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing company and has again appealed for people to avoid spreading misinformation.

In a statement, the health ministry has responded to the allegations made on social media linking Mkhize to the unknown entity.

It said none of the minister's family members are in the business of manufacturing, selling or distributing PPE.

THE MINISTER OF HEALTH DOES NOT OWN A PPE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

The Ministry of Health has become aware of a message that has appeared on several social media platforms, claiming that the Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, owns a PPE manu- facturing company. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 10, 2020

The department said it will not hesitate to act against those found to be creating or perpetuating fake news, which according to the national state of disaster act is an offense.

The ministry adds that the public should be circumspect in their engagement with content that emerges on social media.

Last week Mkhize was accused of misinforming the public – a claim his office labelled as ‘petty politicking” by Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Siviwe Gwarube.

Mkhize called on Gwarube to apologise and retract her misleading statement about the Maseve field hospital, in the North West, on Twitter.

The minister said he was shocked by Gwarube’s claims that he may have misled Parliament when he told her that the field hospital was nearing completion.

The Health Department said MP’s claims were baseless as they officially handed over the hospital to the province last month.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane

