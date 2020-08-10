Man arrested for murder of CT waiter Braden Cannoo

Last week, three people entered Jakes Restaurant in Tokai, posing as customers.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man for the murder of a Cape Town waiter who tried to stop cellphone thieves.

They stole a mobile phone and 22-year-old Braden Cannoo went after them but was knocked over and killed, after he jumped on the bonnet.

Police have confirmed that a 34-year-old suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, where he is facing a charge of murder.

A woman has also been arrested for theft. Meanwhile, the Steenberg Village will have a vigil for Cannoo on Tuesday.

