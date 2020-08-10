Malema: Rape, GBV, the abuse of children should be crimes against the state

Malema also said despite many advances made since 1956, women in South Africa were still struggling for recognition in the economic structure.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has highlighted the inefficiencies in the South African legal system when it comes to dealing with gender-based violence.

Malema addressed a small gathering during that party's Women's Day celebration at the Fourways Memorial Park at the grave of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Sunday.

The EFF leader said the rape and abuse of women and children should be crimes against the state.

“So much that even when the victim withdraws the case, the state must proceed with the case against the perpetrator."

Malema also said despite many advances made since 1956, women in South Africa were still struggling for recognition in the economic structure.

“Despite the many advances made since 1956, women in general, and black, and African women, in particular, are still struggling for recognition in the economic structure of this country,” Malema said.

“Today we have witnessed the withdrawal of a black woman’s name to serve at Eskom and be replaced by a white woman. This is the brutal reality of being a black woman and facing both racial and gendered oppression,” he added.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema laying wreaths on the graves of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Mama Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane. #EFFWomensDayRally pic.twitter.com/bStJg4VEJp — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2020

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa does not seem to agree with Malema, saying since the historic march the country has come a long way in realising a South Africa that is non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous and free.

In his weekly newsletter, President Ramaphosa said there has been progress in improving the lives of South African women in the economy, in the political space, and in public life.

He said however that women still face discrimination, harassment, and violence, and bear the greatest brunt of poverty.

* READ: Cyril Ramaphosa - End the oppression of women in all its forms, in our lifetime

The President said the implementation of the national strategic plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide was implemented at the start of women's month.

He said eleven months since the emergency response action plan to combat violence against women was implemented the government has made progress in expanding support and care to survivors.