Makhura denies his family has PPE deals with govt

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has dismissed with contempt lies posted on social media that his immediate family is involved in the procurement of personal protective equipment.

Makhura said as a matter of principle neither his wife nor children do business with government. Makhura said a social media post was doing the rounds which suggested there was an inappropriate relationship between him and an official who resigned from the Health Department.

The premier described these claims as baseless and unfounded. Makhura said the lies would pass public scrutiny and any investigation.

This as Health MEC Bandile Masuku was placed on special leave after being implicated in a PPE procurement scandal, alongside presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The premier said he would not hesitate to take legal action against those who spread fake news.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress in Gauteng is discouraging members in positions of authority to desist from doing business with government.

This following weeks of reports of allegations of corruption related to procurement of PEE against senior ANC members.

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said there was nothing wrong with doing business with government, but due processes must be followed.

“But things must be done in a fair way. Grounds of conflict of interest are possible. That’s how we treat these matters.”

