Lebanon's PM announces resignation of government after blast

Lebanon's premier Hassan Diab stepped down Monday amid fury within and outside his government over the deadly Beirut port blast.

An image grab obtained from Lebanon's public television network Tele Liban on 10 August 2020 shows Prime Minister Hassan Diab announcing his government's resignation amid popular outrage over the deadly Beirut port explosion. Picture: AFP
An image grab obtained from Lebanon's public television network Tele Liban on 10 August 2020 shows Prime Minister Hassan Diab announcing his government's resignation amid popular outrage over the deadly Beirut port explosion. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

BEIRUT - Lebanon's premier Hassan Diab stepped down Monday amid fury within and outside his government over the deadly Beirut port blast he blamed on the incompetence and corruption of a decades-old ruling class.

"Today we are heeding the people and their demands to hold accountable those responsible for a disaster," he said in a televised address, blaming a "corrupt" political class that has ruled Lebanon for more than 30 years for the August 4 explosion.

"This is why today I announce the resignation of the government."

