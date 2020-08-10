20°C / 22°C
Lebanon finance minister quits in 4th govt resignation

The resignation of the minister, Ghazi Wazni, brings the entire government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab closer to collapsing over the 4 August explosion that has reignited angry street protests.

In this file photo taken on 15 May 2020 Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni reacts as he speaks during an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) at his office in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 15 May 2020 Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni reacts as he speaks during an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) at his office in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BEIRUT - Lebanon's finance minister stepped down Monday in the fourth resignation from a government under fire over the deadly port blast that ripped through the capital, a ministry official told AFP.

The resignation of the minister, Ghazi Wazni, brings the entire government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab closer to collapsing over the 4 August explosion that has reignited angry street protests.

