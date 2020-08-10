Lebanon finance minister quits in 4th govt resignation

The resignation of the minister, Ghazi Wazni, brings the entire government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab closer to collapsing over the 4 August explosion that has reignited angry street protests.

BEIRUT - Lebanon's finance minister stepped down Monday in the fourth resignation from a government under fire over the deadly port blast that ripped through the capital, a ministry official told AFP.

