eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda warns expecting upsurge in COVID-19 cases

Ethekwini is the epicentre of the coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and home to 47% of all known cases in the province.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has called on residents to exercise caution as the rate of COVID-19 infections continues to surge in the metro.

Ethekwini is the epicentre of the coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and home to 47% of all known cases in the province.

At the same time, KZN is expected to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize saying the province could soon be the country’s new epicentre.

A month ago, KwaZulu-Natal had just under 20,000 COVID-19 cases.

Today, there are over 98,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

At the same time, eThekwini has seen its confirmed cases increase from 10,513 to 46,289.

Kaunda said citizens needed to be on high alert.

His spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said: “We are expecting an upsurge of this pandemic in the next coming weeks. So, we call upon the residents of eThekwini to be vigilant and continue to abide by the lockdown regulations to slow down the infection rate.”

Kaunda said he’s optimistic that if all residents adhere to the safety regulations the virus will be defeated.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.