JMPD arrests 2 alleged hijackers accused of murder

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's (JMPD) K9 Unit said they had arrested two alleged hijackers who were also accused of murder.

Officials said the pair, who are in their 20s, were arrested on Sunday after officers received a tip-off about a planned hijacking of a black VW Golf in Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said they used a helicopter to track them down: “A car track helicopter followed the signal to Freedom Park, where two suspects were caught stripping the Golf. The driver of the Golf was a 28-year-old male and his passenger was 26-year-old. The father of driver reported the incident to Brixton police station and notified the tracking company.”

