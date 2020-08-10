Is the International Criminal Court a scary thought for ANC govt?

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the President called for a strategic retreat at last month's NEC meeting on the ICC decision, following a loss of African support.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says President Cyril Ramphosa's utterances at its national executive committee (NEC) meeting are part of an assessment being conducted by the ruling party on the decision for South Africa to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to the_ Sunday Times _newspaper, the President called for a strategic retreat at last month's NEC meeting on the ICC decision, following a loss of African support.

During the party's national general council meeting, the ANC resolved to ask governemnt to start with the process of withdrawing its membership from the ICC, calling on Parliament to begin amending the law to implement the Rome Statute.

This after South Africa did not adhere to an order by the ICC in 2015 to arrest former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir who was accused of genocide and war crimes.

But now the ANC's Pule Mabe says the party is not dogmatic in its approach on this matter.

“The NEC has got to give clear expression to its own resolutions from time to time.”

But political analyst Xolani Dube has questioned why the international criminal court is a scary thought to the ANC government.

“The ICC is a scary thought for a number of people who are kind of dictators, who rob their citizens. If you are not doing those evil things, the existence of the international court of justice, I don’t think should be something that worries you a lot.”

