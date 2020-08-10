Is Mlamleli in or out as Mangaung mayor? Speaker says too early to tell

It now appears that Mlamleli is still in office despite weekend reports that she was voted out by 31 council members during Friday night’s special council meeting.

JOHANNESBURG – Mangaung metro speaker Mxolisi Ashford has maintained that councillor Olly Mlamleli is still the mayor of the municipality.

This is despite reports that she was voted out through a secret ballot at Friday’s special council meeting in a motion of no confidence against her.

It now appears that Mlamleli is still in office despite weekend reports that she was voted out by 31 council members during Friday night’s special council meeting.

The Democratic Alliance in the free state has been celebrating her exit, while the African National Congress has warned that it will act against members who voted in favour of the motion to remove Mlamleli.

However, Mangaung council speaker Ashford has told Eyewitness News that it’s still too early to tell if the mayor has been ousted.

“Others were playing music and that in itself disrupted the council meeting.”

Ashford said he will convene a council meeting later in the week to announce the results of the vote.

There have been four attempts by opposition parties to remove Mlamleli following reports of poor governance, corruption, and a cash flow problem in the troubled metro – forcing the treasury to place the municipality under administration and implement a financial recovery plan.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.