‘I didn’t do it’–Man found guilty of killing Anene Booysen wants case reopened

Johannes Kana was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for Anene's murder, but seven years into his sentence he and his family say justice was denied him.

CAPE TOWN – The man serving time for the gruesome 2013 rape and murder of Anene Booysen wants his case reopened.

The murder made international headlines and thrust the Western Cape town of Bredasdorp into the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Seventeen-year-old Anene was brutally attacked, disembowelled and left to die on a construction site in Bredasdorp.

The teenager clung to life just long enough to tell police that multiple men had attacked her.

Kana maintains he has been wrongly convicted for Anene's rape and murder.

He's currently serving two consecutive life terms in a Free State prison and spoke to Eyewitness News via telephone.

Kana was the only person tried for the gruesome rape and murder that made international headlines.

He said he was convicted on hearsay evidence.

“There is no DNA evidence, there are no fingerprints in that place. So, I ask myself: how was I found guilty when there was nothing to support that finding?”

Even Anene's own family is sceptical about Kana's guilt.

“We just have that feeling that it wasn’t him.”

Her aunt Wilma Brooks said it's hard to find peace knowing at least some of Anene's attackers are still living free and unpunished.

LISTEN: Incomplete Justice?

