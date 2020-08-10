Hanekom ready to move on after Zuma says 'sorry'

Zuma tweeted last year that Hanekom was a known enemy agent after it emerged that the former tourism minister had met with opposition parties in a bid to oust Zuma as president.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Derek Hanekom has welcomed what he called a reluctant apology issued by former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday.

Hanekom took Zuma to court, calling on the former statesman to remove the tweet as well as suing him for half a million rand.

Following last week’s ruling by the Constitutional Court, Zuma apologised and withdrew the allegation that Hanekom was a known enemy agent as it was false.

Hanekom said he was ready to put the matter behind him.

"I consider the matter closed. We should move on now, albeit the apology may have come across as begrudging and even as a reluctant apology, my decision was to accept it."

Hanekom said his confidence in the country’s justice system had been restored.

The courts once again showed us that they exercised their obligation very seriously and they understood the serious nature of the remark. They made the right decision."

Zuma was expected to settle the legal costs and pay damages in the matter. The amounts payable are yet to be established.

