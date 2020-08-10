GP ANC integrity committee probe into Diko, Masuku PPE allegations begins today

It’s been weeks of calls for Diko, Masuku and his wife to be fired from their positions after it surfaced that the presidential spokesperson’s husband received the PPE tender due to their close family ties.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’s (ANC) Gauteng integrity committee will begin its investigation into the conduct of three provincial executive members on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, Loyiso were referred to the commission after they were implicated in the multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

It's alleged that Diko’s husband, Thandisizwe, was unduly awarded a R125 million contract to supply PPE for the Gauteng government.

It’s been weeks of calls for Diko, Masuku and his wife to be fired from their positions after it surfaced that the presidential spokesperson’s husband received the PPE tender due to their close family ties – allegations they all deny.

The trio have all taken a leave of absence and the matter was referred to the provincial integrity committee (PIC), which will begin its work on Monday as ANC spokesperson Bones Modise explains.

“Let’s give the PIC space to investigate COVID-19 procurement. Let them do their work independently, outside any influence.”

On Sunday, the party announced that the PIC had recommended that ANC member of Parliament and former West Rand mayor Boyce Maneli and Merafong mayor Mapefo Letsie be removed from their posts after they were implicated in the VBS scandal.

The committee has also cleared Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo of any wrongdoing after he was investigated for an alleged conflict of interest.

