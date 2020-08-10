Gauteng sees steady rise in COVID-19 recoveries, says govt

The province which is the epicentre of the virus has 197,767 confirmed cases with 143,068 recoveries to date.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government said the number of COVID-19 recoveries was increasing.

The province, which is the epicentre of the virus, had 197,767 confirmed cases with 143,068 recoveries to date. The death toll stands at 2,579.

The latest statistics show that out of the total of 93,648 people who were in contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus, over 73,000 have completed isolation and reported no symptoms.

So far, 4,431 people have been admitted to hospital in the province.

The provincial Health Department said it was encouraged by the number of people recovering and the decline in the number of people who needed hospitalisation.

As the epicentre of the virus, the province is not out of the woods yet. It has to keep an eye on areas where daily infections are spiking, such as Soweto.

