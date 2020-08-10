Gauteng health blames medicines shortage on lockdown restrictions

Various treatments have been in short supply since March due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng health department has attributed the shortages of medication in its facilities to the lack of active pharmaceutical ingredients and lockdown regulations hindering manufacturers from operating at full capacity.

The department has put several measures in place to mitigate the shortage of medication in facilities across the province.

The department’s Kwara Kekana said they have had to work out a response, especially on ways to assist patients in need.

“Some medicines are not on contract as manufacturers have not been bidding for tenders. The shortage of medicines has affected a few patients who have been given alternative medication. In instances where patients cannot be given alternative medicine, they are referred back to their treating doctor for an alternative course of treatment.”

