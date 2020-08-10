EC govt says will open its books to public over COVID-19 response plan

It says it will publish details of the procurement of goods and services relating to its COVID-19 response plan. It comes in the wake of corruption claims in the awarding of tenders during the coronavirus lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape government has moved to become more transparent in its procurement process.

It says it will publish details of the procurement of goods and services relating to its COVID-19 response plan.

It comes in the wake of corruption claims in the awarding of tenders during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Eastern Cape Health Department has procured items totaling more than R628 million followed by the provincial Education Department with nearly R545,5 million.

Repairs, renovations, and refurbishment of health facilities cost around R582 million.

The department spent more than R197 million purchasing sterile medical gowns, over R185 million on digital thermometers and R141 million more on N95 masks.

It did business with 611 service providers for personal protective gear.

The provincial Treasury is investigating all COVID-19 related procurement of goods and services to date.

A detailed report is expected by the end of this month.

