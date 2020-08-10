Defying all odds: Two new eateries opening in Cape Town amid COVID-19

Numerous establishments have been forced to shut their doors and many have lost their jobs.

CAPE TOWN - Opening a new eatery during a pandemic may seem impossible but two brands are doing it anyway.

The restaurant industry has been battered by the COVID-19 lockdown.

This week a group of restaurants is expected to have their day in court to challenge the lockdown regulations, which are crippling the industry.

The Bootlegger Coffee Company is opening two new branches in Cape Town over the next few weeks.

Co-founder Pieter Bloem says with over 20 branches operational; they have not been spared from the hardships brought by the COVID-19 lockdown.

They were forced to close their biggest branch in Sandton but then a new opportunity came along on Bree Street.'

“We had all of this equipment which we could just reuse without paying storage and hopefully start to generate an income and bring back some people that's been sitting at home.”

He said the business was currently generating 50 to 60% of pre-lockdown trade.

In Hout Bay the Tintswalo Atlantic boutique lodge opened a restaurant on the premises last month.

CEO Lisa Goosen said though it has been challenging the new eatery gave them a boost when accommodation for leisure was not allowed.

“We just couldn't afford to lose any more of our staff or retrench so starting the restaurant gave us something to do to create some kind of income.”

