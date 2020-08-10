DBE calls on Gauteng communities to protect schools amid threats

Thirty-eight of the institutions are in the Daveyton area while 37 are located in Tsakane.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said more than 80 schools in Gauteng have had to contend with threats of disruption last week.

Majority of the country's pupils are currently on a four-week break, which will end on 24 August.

Matric pupils have already resumed learning while grade seven pupils will be back in class from on Tuesday.

The stay-at-home orders were granted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The department is calling on communities to protect schools against individuals and groups that are threatening to close them down.

It’s lamented the fact that some of the disruptions came from members of the schools' governing bodies.

